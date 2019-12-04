Vikings' Jalyn Holmes: Not on Wednesday's injury report
Holmes was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Holmes was absent from Monday's loss to the Seahawks due to a non-injury issue but was not listed on Minnesota's first injury report of Week 14, suggesting he'll be available for Sunday's divisional tilt with the Lions.
