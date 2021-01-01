Holmes (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Holmes will miss a second straight game to close out the 2020 campaign, which comes as no surprise given that he was unable to contribute any sort of practice participation throughout the week. The 24-year-old garnered only one start over Minnesota's first six games of the season, but an Oct. 22 trade of Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore opened up opportunities for Holmes down the stretch. He registered eight straight starts between Weeks 8 and 15, concluding his season with 36 tackles, four QB hits and no sacks over 14 appearances.