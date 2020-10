Holmes is expected to slot into a staring role at defensive end following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Holmes played roughly 50 percent of defensive snaps per game even with Ngakoue on the field, but he now looks set to handle a clear starting workload across from Ifeadi Odenigbo. Increased snaps could thrust Holmes onto the fantasy radar in IDP formats, though he hasn't historically produced much as a pass rusher.