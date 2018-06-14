Vikings' Jalyn Holmes: Suffers broken hand
Holmes broke his hand but is expected to be ready for training camp, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It's unknown when the fourth-round selection broke his hand but the injury isn't expected to keep Holmes sidelined for too long. Once healthy, the defensive tackle is expected to compete for reps behind Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson.
