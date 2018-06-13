Vikings' Jalyn Holmes: Suffers hand injury
Holmes (right hand) won't participate in mandatory minicamp, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Holmes suffered this injury in OTAs. The rookie fourth-round pick is competing for snaps against run-cloggers Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson, so getting healthy for training camp in late July will be necessary to impress defensive coordinator George Edwards.
