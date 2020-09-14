site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Jalyn Holmes: Two tackles in reserve role
Holmes had two tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
Holmes played on 30 of the defense's 78 snaps as he'll have a reserve role in the defensive line rotation.
