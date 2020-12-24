site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Jalyn Holmes: Will miss Friday's contest
RotoWire Staff
Dec 24, 2020
Holmes (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's battle against New Orleans.
Holmes was unable to practice this week and will be among a large group of
Vikings defensive starters who will miss the Christmas Day clash due to injury. Rookie D.J. Wonnum is expected to make his first start in Holmes' stead. More News
