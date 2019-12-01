Play

Holmes (not injury related) was downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Seahawks.

The specifics surrounding Holmes' absence remain unclear, but it's certainly not a good sign for his prospects this week and going forward. In his stead, look for Hercules Mata'afa and Jaleel Johnson to be the main beneficiaries for snaps in the game.

