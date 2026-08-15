Vikings' Jamal Adams: Diagnosed with right knee injury

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said after Saturday's 13-10 preseason win over the Giants that Adams has been diagnosed with a right knee injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

It looked like a non-contact knee injury for Adams, who sustained the injury during the first quarter of Saturday's exhibition game. O'Connell relayed to reporters that initial imaging on Adams' right knee "didn't look good," but the Vikings will have a better sense of the severity of the injury once the veteran defender undergoes more tests. It's a brutal injury for Adams, who inked a one-year deal with the Vikings in late July to fortify the team's depth at linebacker.