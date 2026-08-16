Vikings' Jamal Adams: Done for season

Adams suffered a season-ending right knee injury in the Vikings' 13-10 preseason win over the Giants on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams signed with Minnesota in late July, and he was looking to build off of 2025 campaign in which he played a career-high 17 regular-season games with the Raiders, recording 45 total tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. The 30-year-old will now shift his focus to rehabbing his knee injury, and he'll likely be placed on injured reserve with the Vikings in the near future.