Vikings' James Lynch: Finds home in Minnesota

The Vikings selected Lynch in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 130th overall.

The Vikings have opted to double-dip at defensive line in the fourth round, having already selected edge D.J. Wonnum at 117 overall. For his part, Baylor's Lynch brings imposing 6-foot-4, 289-pound size and the strength to offer developmental potential as an interior pass rusher. Following the departures of Linval Joseph, Stephen Weatherly and Everson Griffen, it wouldn't be out of the question for Lynch to get a shot as a starter during his rookie season.