The Vikings selected Robinson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

Robinson gives even more athleticism to a front seven that already features Anthony Barr, Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks. The Florida State product is 6-foot-5 with 35.25-inch arms and can scoot at that size, putting down a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash. His production didn't stand out with eight sacks in four seasons, but the tools are there to be better in the NFL than he was in college.