Vikings linebacker coach Mike Smit said during an OTA press conference that he's excited about Robinson's (leg) potential in 2022, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Robinson spent his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve, but now that he's healthy, he's looking to carve out a major role in Year 2. The 2021 fourth-round pick didn't stand out in college -- he had eight sacks in four seasons -- but he has all the tools to be better in the NFL than he was at Florida State.