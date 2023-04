The Vikings selected Roy in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 141st overall.

Roy was a well-regarded recruit when he committed to LSU, though he got limited playing time due to the quality of the team. He did improve each season, and given his pedigree, there's some hope that he'll take significant steps of growth as a pro. In the short term, he should help the Vikings' rush defense as a rotational defensive tackle.