Roy (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday night's game against the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 fifth-round pick out of LSU was held out of practice all week with an ankle issue, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive in Week 17. Roy has logged eight total tackles and one tackle for loss in his 12 appearances this season, and Sheldon Day will likely see increased work on the Vikings' defensive line in Roy's stead.