Hall (concussion) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Bears.

Hall sustained a concussion in his first career start against the Falcons in Week 9. He was able to log full practice sessions ahead of Week 12 and seems to have passed the NFL's five-step concussion protocol given that he does not carry an injury designation. While Joshua Dobbs has established himself as the starting quarterback for the Vikings after being traded from the Cardinals, there is less certainty around whether Hall will be the backup or if Minnesota opts to roll with Nick Mullens as the QB2.