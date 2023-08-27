Hall completed 16 of 27 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 18-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals. He added six rushes for 21 yards.

Hall played the entire game and led a few impressive drives early in the first half. He tallied his first professional touchdown on a five-yard toss to Abram Smith, but Hall also showed the ability to push the ball down the field with five completions of at least 15 yards. Hall projects to enter the regular season as the Vikings' third quarterback.