Hall isn't projected to make the Vikings' 53-man roster, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

A 2023 fifth-round pick, Hall played 46 offensive snaps as a rookie and turned the ball over three times while absorbing four sacks. He completed 13 of 20 passes for just 168 scoreless yards. With the Vikings' first-round selection of J.J. McCarthy following the signing of Sam Darnold, Hall will need to beat out veteran Nick Mullens for the third spot if he's going to stick in Minnesota.