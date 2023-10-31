Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday during his appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Vikings are preparing as if Hall will be the team's starting quarterback Sunday in Atlanta, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

The comments came mere minutes after Minnesota acquired quarterback Joshua Dobbs, whom O'Connell said could be available to play Sunday, too. In the wake of Kirk Cousins' season-ending torn Achilles, Hall is the top in-house option at the moment with Nick Mullens (back) on injured reserve and Sean Mannion on the practice squad. If Hall gets the nod this weekend, he'll be making his second appearance as a pro after completing three of four passes for 23 yards, rushing twice for minus-1 yard and losing a fumble this past Sunday in Green Bay following Cousins' exit in the fourth quarter.