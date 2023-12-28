Hall is expected to be the Vikings' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick has made two brief appearances this season, completing eight of 10 passes for 101 yards, rushing four times for 10 yards and losing a fumble back in Weeks 8 and 9 at Green Bay and Atlanta. In the meantime, Joshua Dobbs and then Nick Mullens have gotten the call under center, but with Minnesota coming off back-to-back losses and needing a win Sunday to keep playoff hopes alive, Hall will get his second career start. Hall won't have TE T.J. Hockenson (knee, IR) at his disposal, but WR Justin Jefferson will be around this time to provide a safety net in the passing game.