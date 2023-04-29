The Vikings selected Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

Hall's an undersized signal caller (6-foot, 206 pounds), but he was a capable two-year starter at BYU with a 51:11 TD:INT ratio and nearly 700 rushing yards in 22 starts. In a draft full of older quarterback prospects, Hall turned 25 back in March, so it's tough to assume the passer will have enough runway at the NFL level to contend for a top spot. However, Hall may push Nick Mullens for the Vikings' No. 2 QB slot behind Kirk Cousins.