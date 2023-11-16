Hall (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Hall is still in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after he missed Sunday's Week 10 win over New Orleans. The Vikings didn't hold an official practice Wednesday, but his estimated status as a limited participant is a step in the right direction given that he was unable to practice at all last week. Joshua Dobbs has been impressive in leading Minnesota to a pair of wins since stepping in for Hall early in Week 9 against Atlanta, so Hall will likely serve as Dobbs' backup when he's able to return to the field.