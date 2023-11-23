Hall (concussion) was listed as a full participant at practice Thursday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Hall has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but his ability to log a full practice Thursday suggests that he's making progress toward a return. The rookie quarterback suffered a head injury against the Falcons in Week 9 and has sat out both of Minnesota's contests since then. It remains to be seen if Hall will be available this Monday against Denver, and if he is, there's also uncertainty about whether he or Nick Mullens would back up starter Joshua Dobbs.