Hall (concussion) isn't slated to practice Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

While Hall is sidelined for a second straight practice, the Vikings are left with Joshua Dobbs and practice squad members Sean Mannion and Tanner Morgan as their three available quarterbacks. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has already suggested that Dobbs is being prepared for the start Sunday against the Saints, and at this stage, Hall doesn't look as though he's on pace to clear the five-step concussion protocol in time to serve as Dobbs' backup this weekend. With that in mind, look for the Vikings to elevate one of Mannion or Morgan to the roster prior to game day.