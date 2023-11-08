Hall (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Hall's early departure this past Sunday paved the way for Joshua Dobbs' heroics in an eventual 31-28 victory in Atlanta. A concussion was to blame, and Hall now is kicking off Week 10 prep with no activity to speak of, potentially making it difficult for him to be available as Dobbs' backup Sunday against the Saints. With Kirk Cousins (Achilles) out for the season and Nick Mullens (back) still on injured reserve, practice-squad member Sean Mannion may get the No. 2 assignment instead of Hall if the latter doesn't clear the protocol for head injuries.