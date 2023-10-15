Hall is active for Sunday's contest against the Bears and will serve as the backup quarterback.
Hall moves into the backup spot after the Vikings placed Nick Mullens (back) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hall has served as the emergency option this season and will be the next man up should Kirk Cousins sustain an injury.
