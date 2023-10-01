Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, but he'll dress and serve as Minnesota's emergency quarterback, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hall was listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice due to a personal matter, but he returned to the team ahead of Sunday's game. He's technically inactive but will be available to play if both Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens are knocked out of the game.
