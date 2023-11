Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's Week 12 game against Chicago, though he will serve as Minnesota's emergency third quarterback.

Hall missed the Vikings' past two games while in the league's five-step concussion protocol. Though he was cleared to play Monday against the Bears, Joshua Dobbs has ascended to the role of the team's lead signal-caller and will be backed up by Nick Mullens. As such, Hall will be able to play in the contest only if both Dobbs and Mullens get injured.