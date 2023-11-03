Coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Hall will be the Vikings' starting quarterback Sunday in Atlanta, Ellis Williams of the team's official site reports.

Hall is getting the first chance to sub in for Kirk Cousins, who was lost for the season Week 8 when he tore his Achilles in Green Bay. Upon his entrance in the fourth quarter, Hall completed three of four passes for 23 yards, had two carries for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Despite not having the services of Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for at least one more game, Hall will have wide receiver Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Alexander Mattison at his disposal. In the long term, Hall also will have to contend with Joshua Dobbs, who was acquired from the Cardinals on Tuesday and whom O'Connell relayed Friday will be active as Hall's backup Sunday, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.