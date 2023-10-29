Hall completed three of four passes for 23 yards after replacing Kirk Cousins (Achilles) in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.

The rookie quarterback lost a fumble while being sacked on his second dropback, but Hall otherwise acquitted himself fairly well in his first career regular-season action in the NFL. Cousins will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, but per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings fear he's suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. In that scenario, Nick Mullins (back) would eventually come off IR to take over starting duties, but he'll be required to miss at least one more game before he's eligible to be activated. That might leave Hall as Minnesota's only real option under center for a Week 9 clash with the Falcons.