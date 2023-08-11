Hall was 6-of-13 passing for 37 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Thursday's preseason loss at Seattle.

Hall entered the game in the second half and looked lost at times although his offense line gave him little time to operate. Hall, a 2023 5th-round draft pick, has rushing ability (700 rushing yards in 22 college starts) and athleticism that may allow him to press Nick Mullens for the Vikings' No. 2 QB slot behind Kirk Cousins. However, after one preseason game he looked like a distant third on the depth chart.