Hall (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
It's unclear if Hall has officially cleared concussion protocol after he was injured in the first quarter of the Week 9 win over the Falcons. Either way, Hall won't be starting this week against Denver with Josh Dobbs playing so well since his arrival in Minnesota.
