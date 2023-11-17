Hall (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver.

Despite getting in a full practice Thursday, Hall has yet to make it through all five phases of the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury early during a Week 9 win in Atlanta. The Vikings will continue to roll with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback with Kirk Cousins (Achilles) out for the season, but Dobbs' direct backup this Sunday figures to be Nick Mullens (back), who is expected to be activated from IR on Saturday, as coach Kevin O'Connell told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.