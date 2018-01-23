Vikings' Jarius Wright: Compiles 55 total yards in NFC championship
Wright brought in three of six targets for 51 yards while rushing once for four yards during Sunday's 39-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game.
Wright was an integral part of the Vikings' passing game this postseason, hauling in six of 12 targets for 107 yards in two games. However, that wasn't the case during the regular season considering the 28-year-old recorded just 18 catches on 25 targets for 198 yards and two touchdowns over 16 games. His meager production could be attributed to how offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur used Wright less as a deep-ball threat than Shurmur's predecessors did in the past. In fact, Wright averaged just 9.3 yards per reception in 21 games after Shurmur took over as the Vikings OC in Week 9 of the 2016 campaign, compared to Wright's 14.1 average in his previous 57 games with Minnesota. While part of this downturn could possibly be explained by the emergence of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, there's optimism Wright could come closer to his pre-2016 numbers in 2018 with Shurmur now the head coach of the Giants.
