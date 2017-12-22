Vikings' Jarius Wright: Full participant Thursday
Wright (foot) was a full participant in practice Thursday and did not receive an injury designation for Saturday's tilt with the Packers.
Wright should be ready to go Saturday after being sidelined for practice to begin the week. The No. 3 wideout has yet to exceed 25 yards receiving in the past seven games and does not appear to be a formidable fantasy option for Week 16.
