Vikings' Jarius Wright: Has just one reception in Sunday's win
Wright had one reception for 23 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Wright has had just one target in each of the last three games even though he's been efficient with two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. He played just 11 snaps on offense Sunday and he's unlikely to have more than a token role in the offense as Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs get almost all the targets among wide receivers.
