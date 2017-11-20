Vikings' Jarius Wright: Has just one reception Sunday
Wright had one reception for 23 yards on his only target in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.
Wright has had just one target in each of the last three games, even though he's been efficient with two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. He played just 11 snaps on offense Sunday and is unlikely to have more than a token role in the offense as Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs get almost all the targets among wide receivers.
More News
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Scores touchdown in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Limited role Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Three receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Not targeted in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Plays just four snaps Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Scores touchdown in Week 3•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.