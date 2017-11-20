Vikings' Jarius Wright: Has just one reception Sunday

Wright had one reception for 23 yards on his only target in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.

Wright has had just one target in each of the last three games, even though he's been efficient with two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. He played just 11 snaps on offense Sunday and is unlikely to have more than a token role in the offense as Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs get almost all the targets among wide receivers.