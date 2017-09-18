Play

Vikings' Jarius Wright: Just one reception in loss

Wright had just on reception for nine yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

He played just 12 snaps on offense compared to 50 for Laquon Treadwell, who also had six targets. It looks like Wright is behind Treadwell for the third receiver role. However, the third receiver may not matter much for fantasy purposes if Sam Bradford can't return soon from a knee injury.

