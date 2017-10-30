Vikings' Jarius Wright: Limited role Sunday
Wright was not targeted in Sunday's loss to Cleveland and played just 13 snaps on offense.
With Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd back from injuries, Wright had a limited role off the bench. Wright continues to make an impact when given more playing time, but can't find consistent playing time.
