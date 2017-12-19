Vikings' Jarius Wright: Listed as non-participant Tuesday

The Vikings listed Wright (foot) as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wright exited Sunday's win over the Bengals with the injury, finishing the outing with one reception for 11 yards. His involvement in the Vikings' actual practices Wednesday and Thursday should prove more telling for his status heading into the Week 16 matchup with the Packers, but if Wright is ultimately held out of that contest, Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd could see more use in three-receiver sets.