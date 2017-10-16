Play

Vikings' Jarius Wright: Not targeted in Sunday's win

Wright played 29 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Packers, but was not targeted in the passing game.

Wright has fallen to fifth no the depth chart and hasn't been targeted in any of the last three games. While he could move to No. 4 on the depth chart with both Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd hurt, it's hard to see him having a significant role.

