Vikings' Jarius Wright: Not targeted in Sunday's win
Wright played 29 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Packers, but was not targeted in the passing game.
Wright has fallen to fifth no the depth chart and hasn't been targeted in any of the last three games. While he could move to No. 4 on the depth chart with both Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd hurt, it's hard to see him having a significant role.
More News
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Plays just four snaps Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Scores touchdown in Week 3•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Just one reception in loss•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Gains 21 yards•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Has 21 yards receiving in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Minimal work in preseason•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...