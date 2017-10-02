Vikings' Jarius Wright: Plays just four snaps Sunday
Wright did not have a pass thrown his way in Sunday's loss to Detroit and played just four snaps on offense.
A week after scoring a touchdown, Wright was non-existent in Minnesota's offense. His road to relevance will only get tougher this week with Michael Floyd returning from a suspension, so he's not likely to be enough of a factor for almost any fantasy format.
