Vikings' Jarius Wright: Plays just four snaps Sunday

Wright did not have a pass thrown his way in Sunday's loss to Detroit and played just four snaps on offense.

A week after scoring a touchdown, Wright was non-existent in Minnesota's offense. His road to relevance will only get tougher this week with Michael Floyd returning from a suspension, so he's not likely to be enough of a factor for almost any fantasy format.

