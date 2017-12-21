Vikings' Jarius Wright: Progresses to limited participant
Wright (foot) was a limited participant at the Vikings' practice Wednesday.
Wright sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Bengals and was unable to practice Tuesday. The 28-year-old is trending in the right direction for Week 16, but his participation at Thursday's practice should provide further clarity.
