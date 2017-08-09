Vikings' Jarius Wright: Remains in third-receiver mix
Wright has been working with the first-team offense while Laquon Treadwell has been sidelined with a thigh injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Wright caught a career-low 11 passes last season and languished on the bench. He's in a battle for the third receiver role with Treadwell. However, neither player may hold the role for long once Michael Floyd returns from a four-game suspension.
