Play

Vikings' Jarius Wright: Remains in third-receiver mix

Wright has been working with the first-team offense while Laquon Treadwell has been sidelined with a thigh injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wright caught a career-low 11 passes last season and languished on the bench. He's in a battle for the third receiver role with Treadwell. However, neither player may hold the role for long once Michael Floyd returns from a four-game suspension.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories