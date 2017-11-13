Vikings' Jarius Wright: Scores touchdown in Sunday's win

Wright had one reception for a one-yard touchdown on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington.

It was just his fourth reception and sixth target in his last six games, so we wouldn't read too much into Sunday's performance - even though his catch went for a touchdown. He's buried on the depth chart with no wide receivers outside of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen getting enough targets for viable fantasy value.

