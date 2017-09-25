Play

Vikings' Jarius Wright: Scores touchdown in Week 3

Wright had two receptions for nine yards, including a two-yard touchdown, on three targets in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Wright scored the touchdown, but played fewer snaps as a third receiver (18) than Laquon Treadwell. Neither Treadwell nor Wright have a large enough role in the offense to merit a spot on most fantasy rosters, and the situation won't get better when Michael Floyd returns from a suspension in Week 5.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories