Vikings' Jarius Wright: Three receptions in Sunday's win

Wright had three receptions for 18 yards on three targets in Sunday's win at Atlanta.

Wright played 14 snaps on offense, which is lower than the last two games but he's had three targets each of the last two games. Still, no receiver after Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen is getting enough playing time for viable fantasy value in most formats.

