Vikings' Jarius Wright: Three receptions in Sunday's win

Wright had three receptions for 54 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Wright got more playing time with both Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd out with injuries. While Wright played fewer snaps (40) than Laquon Treadwell (55), he played well while Treadwell struggled at times. Wright could see a larger role if Floyd and Diggs remain out. However, Wright seems to always return to languishing on the bench even when he shows a spark.