Vikings' Jarius Wright: Two receptions in Sunday's loss
Wright had two receptions for 13 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Carolina.
Wright played 26 snaps on offense, which was his most since Week 7. He hasn't had more than four targets in any game this season and continues to serve as the fourth or fifth receiver, however, which offers little value in most fantasy formats.
