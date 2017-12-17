Vikings' Jarius Wright: Unlikely to return with foot injury
Wright is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Wright logged one reception for 11 yards prior to suffering the injury. Michael Floyd should see increased snaps as the Vikings close out their blowout of the Bengals.
More News
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Two receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Three receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Has just one reception Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Scores touchdown in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Limited role Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Three receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.